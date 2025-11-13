To: All Bargaining Members of Westminster House GRM Care Corp

Re: Bargaining Update



Your Bargaining Committee met with your Employer on October 30, 2025, to bargain wage rates as wage leveling at Westminster House is expected to expire on December 31, 2025. Since the wage leveling is expected to end before the expiration of your Collective Agreement (June 30, 2026), it triggers the following language:



Wage reopener: The parties further agree that should the single site leveling up wage rates be terminated by the provincial government prior to the expiry of the collective agreement, the parties will re-open the collective agreement to negotiate wage rates. No other articles of the collective agreement will be subject to the wage re-opener discussions, unless mutually agreed by the parties. Within 30 days of termination of the single site levelling up wage rate agreement, the Employer will provide the Union a proposal on wage rates. If the wage proposal is not accepted, within a further 60 days the parties will meet to negotiate on wage rates. These timelines may be extended by mutual agreement of the parties.



Therefore, the parties can only negotiate Appendix One. As per the language of the reopener, the Employer had made an initial wage offer. The Union was unable to accept the offer which then dictates that the parties meet to bargain. The Union presented a wage increase that maintains current wage leveling rates. The Employer counter proposed with a wage table that was the financial maximum for the Employer that could be done. Although outside of wage leveling would be a fair offer, it still fell short of the Union's proposal.



The Union is seeking further legal direction, and the bargaining committee will meet once this direction has been received.



In solidarity,



Jodi Lo, Bargaining Committee Member

Christine Bayers, Bargaining Committee Member

Anthony Davies, BCGEU Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here





