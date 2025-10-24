To: All BCGEU Area 01 Members

Re: Picket Pay cheque pick up, BCGEU Victoria Area Office



Due to flooding at the Victoria Area office, there will be minimal access to the building until the restoration process is complete. As of 1 p.m. today, the BCGEU Victoria Area Office 2994 Douglas Street entrance will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Monday to Friday.



Picket Pay cheque pick up:

For members who need to pick up cheques from the Victoria Area office:

Members must schedule an appointment to collect their cheques.

To book your time: Please call ahead to make arrangements – phone: 250-388-9948.

Appointments available: Starting Monday, Oct. 27, 2025.



Parking at the area office:

There are two spots at the front of the building, 2994 Douglas Street, for cheque pickup. However, due to the high number of members picking up cheques, these spots may not be available.



The parking lot at the rear of the building, 588 Burnside Road East, is open and members can park there for cheque pickup, however, if you park there, you will have to walk around the block to the front of the building to the entrance at 2994 Douglas Street.



Strike Supplies:



Please submit your request before 2 p.m. each day for any supplies needed for the picket line. Supplies will be ready for pick up after 12 p.m. (noon) the following business day.





