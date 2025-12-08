To: All BCGEU Area 01 Stewards

Re: Steward Fundamentals Course



Steward Fundamentals: Steward Fundamentals is a two-day foundation–level course for all stewards. It focuses on the essential skills every steward needs to know. Through discussion and interactive group activities, you will be introduced to the key roles and responsibilities of a steward as advocate, educator, organizer and communicator. Stewards will leave feeling more confident and effective in their role and skillful in their interactions with members and the employer.



This Two-day course is for elected stewards and local officers who have not previously taken the Basic Steward Training in the past five years.

A union-paid leave-of-absence is provided for this course.

Travel and accommodation, if required, are also provided. Note: You will be on your own for Lunch for both days and expenses can be claimed on an expense claim form via the member portal.

Reasonable child and/or other dependent care expenses may be reimbursed.

Date: December 22 & 23, 2025

Time: 9:00 am – 5:00 pm both days

Location: BCGEU Victoria Area Office – 2994 Douglas Street Parking is available at 588 Burnside Rd East.

Please note that our office is not open until 8:30 am.

As space is limited, registrations are being accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. If you would like to attend the training, please register vis the link below:

HERE

Please call the area office at 250-388-9948 if you have any questions or concerns.



In solidarity

Victoria Area Office



Download PDF of notice here