日本語版のダウンロードはこちらから。Download Japanese version here.



We are pleased to confirm the details of the ratification information meetings and vote, and provide the complete ratification document, for the first collective agreement for Nikkei Seniors Health Care and Housing Society.



Ratification Information Meetings



All employees are strongly encouraged to attend one of the ratification information meetings. If you cannot attend a meeting, please speak with a member of the bargaining committee before you vote.





Date: Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Time: Meeting 1: 1:15 PM to 2:45 PM

Meeting 2:3:15 PM to 4:45 PM

Where: Nikkei National Museum and Cultural Centre –

Intergenerational Room #105

6688 Southoaks Crescent, Burnaby





Voting Information



Next Tuesday in the late afternoon, we will email you a link to vote online and your unique voting credential. Voting will open on Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at 4:45 p.m.and will close on Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. Please participate and vote. This is the only method for casting a ballot.



The voting credential will be emailed to you from [email protected]. Please add this email address as a contact or approved sender in your email client-this will help ensure the credential is delivered to your inbox.



All employees of Nikkei Seniors Health Care and Housing Society in the bargaining unit represented by the BCGEU are eligible to vote on ratification.



Troubleshooting



If you do not receive a voting credential, check your email junk/spam and quarantine folders. If you still do not have a voting credential after checking those folders, this is likely because the BCGEU does not have your personal email address. If this is you, or if you experience problems casting your voting, contact the BCGEU Negotiations Department at [email protected] (preferred), or by calling 604-291-9611, ASAP after voting opens and by no later than Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at 11:00 AM. This will allow enough time for problems to be addressed before voting closes. Phone support is available only during regular BCGEU office hours.



Ratification Document



When you vote, you will be voting on whether to accept the entire tentative agreement contained in the ratification document. The ratification document is lengthy, and we will only speak to the highlights in the meeting. It is very important that you read the entire ratification document in advance so you can understand everything you are voting on, and so you can ask any questions you have at the meeting.



Highlights of the tentative agreement can be found in our November 29, 2024 bulletin. Note that a Japanese version of this earlier bulletin is now available.



Your bargaining committee recommends that you vote "yes" to accept the new agreement.



In solidarity,



Pinky Rose Mateo, Bargaining Committee Chair

Yumiko Turco, Bargaining Committee Member

Satomi Yoneda, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations Department



Download PDF of notice here

Download Ratification Document here



UWU/MoveUP