Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount to us as we continue to adapt to the challenges that COVID-19 present to us.
On July 20th, the BCGEU re-opened our offices to staff under new, enhanced safety protocols.
We are now ready to start re-opening offices to members. Starting Monday, September 28, 2020, members may attend at BCGEU offices by appointment only. The activities of the BCGEU must be guided by in-person meetings principles. Members will be
required to complete and return a declaration BEFORE attending an appointment at a BCGEU office, confirming that they have read, understood and will comply with all safety protocols while at the office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
BCGEU OFFICE RE-OPENING PLANS (Updated Sept. 24): Starting Monday, September 28, 2020 members may attend at BCGEU offices by appointment only.
Click here to read more.
Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount to us as we continue to adapt to the challenges that COVID-19 present to us.
On July 20th, the BCGEU re-opened our offices to staff under new, enhanced safety protocols.
We are now ready to start re-opening offices to members. Starting Monday, September 28, 2020, members may attend at BCGEU offices by appointment only. The activities of the BCGEU must be guided by in-person meetings principles. Members will be
required to complete and return a declaration BEFORE attending an appointment at a BCGEU office, confirming that they have read, understood and will comply with all safety protocols while at the office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
All BCGEU Compass Group Members - Ratification Update – Questions about Salary Grid - BCGEU
All BCGEU Compass Group Members - Ratification Update – Questions about Salary Grid - BCGEU
Published on November 02, 2020
Thank you to all the members that were able to attend the Town Hall meeting on Wednesday, October 28th. We appreciated the opportunity to meet with you by telephone, given the restrictions with Covid-19.
Your Bargaining Committee has received some questions about the new salary grid and additional premiums that may be available. Classifications at each correctional centre are now paid at the same rate, based on job description:
Classification
Current
April 1, 2020
Cook
21.14
22.21
Canteen
14.79
16.28
Canteen premium
.50
XX
General Help - Corrections
14.74
15.78
*General Help – School Board
14.03
15.28
*School Board Coordinator
15.70
16.25 + 1.50 = 17.75
*Surrey School Board only
The premium for working as Lead Hand or Supervisor will continue at $0.75 an hour.
The premium for working as the School Board Coordinator position, at Surrey Pre-Trial, will continue at $1.50 an hour.
The premium of $.50 per hour for General Help working in the Canteen has been added to the new Canteen position on the salary grid.
General Wage Increases:
o April 1, 2021 – 2.75% o April 1, 2022 – 2.50%
Should you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact any member of the Bargaining Committee.
If you or another member you know of, did not receive the email from Simply Voting with a link to vote online and your unique voting credentials, please contact Negotiations.elections@bcgeu.ca.
Deadline to cast your vote is 12:00 noon on Thursday, November 5, 2020.
In solidarity,
Mike Witteveen – Bargaining Committee Chairperson Bhupinder Thandi - Bargaining Committee Member Francois Dube - Bargaining Committee Member Marcie McLean - Bargaining Committee Member Lynn McFedries – Bargaining Committee Member Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations