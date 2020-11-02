 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
Published on November 02, 2020

Thank you to all the members that were able to attend the Town Hall meeting on Wednesday, October 28th. We appreciated the opportunity to meet with you by telephone, given the restrictions with Covid-19.

Your Bargaining Committee has received some questions about the new salary grid and additional premiums that may be available. Classifications at each correctional centre are now paid at the same rate, based on job description:

Classification

Current

 April 1, 2020

Cook

21.14

22.21

Canteen

14.79

16.28

Canteen premium

.50

XX

General Help - Corrections

14.74

15.78

*General Help – School Board

14.03

15.28

*School Board Coordinator

15.70

16.25 + 1.50 = 17.75

*Surrey School Board only

  • The premium for working as Lead Hand or Supervisor will continue at $0.75 an hour.
  • The premium for working as the School Board Coordinator position, at Surrey Pre-Trial, will continue at $1.50 an hour.
  • The premium of $.50 per hour for General Help working in the Canteen has been added to the new Canteen position on the salary grid.

  • General Wage Increases:

o April 1, 2021 – 2.75%
o April 1, 2022 – 2.50%

Should you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact any member of the Bargaining Committee.

If you or another member you know of, did not receive the email from Simply Voting with a link to vote online and your unique voting credentials, please contact Negotiations.elections@bcgeu.ca.

Deadline to cast your vote is 12:00 noon on Thursday, November 5, 2020.


In solidarity,

 

Mike Witteveen – Bargaining Committee Chairperson
Bhupinder Thandi - Bargaining Committee Member
Francois Dube - Bargaining Committee Member
Marcie McLean - Bargaining Committee Member
Lynn McFedries – Bargaining Committee Member
Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations


Download PDF of notice here

