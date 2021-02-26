You’re on your way to having a full bargaining committee. Please find the update below:

Vancouver Island (BCGEU Region 1 / Areas 01 & 02) – Two (2) Members Required:

Zero nominations received therefore this deadline has been extended until Friday, March 19, 2021 by 5:00 pm.



Lower Mainland/Fraser Valley (BCGEU Region 2 / Areas 03 & 04) – Two (2) Members Required:

Three nominations received therefore an election will be required from the membership in these regions. This should be completed on April 2, 2021.



Southern Interior (BCGEU Region 3 / Areas 05, 07, 08 & 09) – One (1) Member Required:

Leigha Bonthoux has been acclaimed to the position. Congratulations Leigha!



Northern (BCGEU Region 4 / Areas 06, 10, 11 & 12) – One (1) Member Required:

Todd Gunderson has been acclaimed to the position. Congratulations Todd!

Nominations close for 2 required positions for the Vancouver Island Areas 01 & 02, on Friday, March 19, 2021 at 5:00 pm. Nominations received after this time will not be considered.



A member who wishes to serve on the committee must complete and submit a nomination form (attached). Note that the form requires the signatures of both the nominee and their nominator.

Nominees may submit one page of biographical information, endorsements or other campaign information (8½" x 11", black and white, single-sided) that will be distributed to members with ballots and posted on the BCGEU website if voting is required. The deadline for submitting candidate information is Monday, March 22, 2021 at 5:00 pm. Candidate information sheets will be sent out as submitted (except that sheets submitted in colour will be distributed in black and white).



Completed nomination forms and candidate information sheets may be returned to Gary Bennett by fax to 604‑294‑5092, or by email to [email protected].



Duties of Committee Members and Chair

All committee members are expected to:

Attend caucus meetings and assist the Staff Representative in the development of proposals for collective bargaining.

Liaise between members at the worksite and the Union regarding priorities.

Assist in gathering and distributing information from and to members at the worksite

Attend collective bargaining sessions with the Employer

Take notes related to the bargaining process and provide copies to the Staff Representative at the conclusion of bargaining.

Provide feedback and information to the Staff Representative during the bargaining process.

Participate in discussions related to the Employer's proposals and assist in developing counter-proposals.

Assist with ratification or other votes and meetings that may be related to bargaining

The bargaining committee chair is normally the main liaison between members, the bargaining committee and the staff negotiator and is expected to participate fully as a committee member and to take a leadership role within the committee and bargaining unit during and following negotiations.



Leaves of absence are provided to members to allow attendance at all meetings without loss of pay or benefits.



Important Deadlines

Members are reminded that:

The extended deadline to submit nominations for Vancouver Island (Areas 01 & 02) is Friday, March 19, 2021 at 5:00 pm; and the deadline for nominees to submit a page of candidate information is Monday, March 22, 2021 at 5:00 pm.

Nominees may contact Senior Staff Representative Gary Bennett, for additional information on candidate rights and responsibilities.



In solidarity,



Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative - Negotiations



Download nomination form here

Download PDF of notice here