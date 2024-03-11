We are updating you on the bargaining committee's nomination and election process. The Bargaining committee election results are in for Regions 2 & 3, Congratulations to Mark Campbell and Russell Johnson from Region 2 and Ryan Keith from Region 3, all three will join Todd Gunderson from Region 4 who was previously acclaimed. We now await the results of the Region 1 election on March 14th, at which time a full committee will be in place. We will inform you of these results at that time.



Vancouver Island (BCGEU Region 1 / Areas 01 & 02) – Two (2) Members – Election ongoing



Nominees for the two positions are:

Aaron Creighton (1702)

Berek Christian (1701)

Tyler Puhl (1701)



Lower Mainland/Fraser Valley (BCGEU Region 2 / Areas 03 & 04) – Two (2) Members – Election Completed



Elected:

Mark Campbell (1704)

Russell Johnson (1704)



Southern Interior (BCGEU Region 3 / Areas 05, 07, 08 & 09) – One (1) Member - Election Completed



Elected:

Ryan Keith (1705)



Northern (BCGEU Region 4 / Areas 06, 10, 11 & 12) – One (1) Member - Acclaimed

Todd Gunderson (1706) (acclaimed previously)



Bargaining Survey

Our next steps will involve meeting as a committee to develop proposals, it is critical to the process that members provide input so we may best represent you at the Bargaining table. Please complete this Bargaining survey here, the deadline is March 29, 2024.



In solidarity,

Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative – Negotiations



