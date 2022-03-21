Your BCGEU Bargaining Committee is pleased to announce the results of the recent ratification vote, with 85% voting in favour of adopting the tentative collective agreement!

Your Bargaining Committee would like to thank you for your patience and ongoing support throughout this lengthy process. Please feel free to contact one of us with any questions.

Randy Loberg, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Jeffrey Sykes, Bargaining Committee Member

Todd Gunderson, Bargaining Committee Member

Tyler Puhl, Bargaining Committee Member

Aaron Creighton, Bargaining Committee Member

Leigha Bonthoux, Bargaining Committee Member

Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative – Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here



