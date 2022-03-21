Click here to find info on COVID-19

  2. All BCGEU Component 17 Members at Alliance Facility Solutions Inc. (AFSI) - Collective Agreement Ratified - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on March 23, 2022

 

Your BCGEU Bargaining Committee is pleased to announce the results of the recent ratification vote, with 85% voting in favour of adopting the tentative collective agreement!

Your Bargaining Committee would like to thank you for your patience and ongoing support throughout this lengthy process. Please feel free to contact one of us with any questions.

 

Randy Loberg, Bargaining Committee Chairperson
Jeffrey Sykes, Bargaining Committee Member
Todd Gunderson, Bargaining Committee Member
Tyler Puhl, Bargaining Committee Member
Aaron Creighton, Bargaining Committee Member
Leigha Bonthoux, Bargaining Committee Member
Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative – Negotiations


Download PDF of notice here

