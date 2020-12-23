 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
It's hard to believe it's been over 9 months since COVID-19 arrived and turned our world upside down.
 
Almost every day, the pandemic creates new challenges and questions for BCGEU members in Component 4, and our Component Executive wants to make sure you receive timely information and updates. To that end, we've put together a newsletter with the latest information to help you deal with workload concerns, COVID-19 stress, your health and safety rights, and more.
 
Thanks to Clare Audet (405) and Eleine Gordon (408), for their work on the newsletter. The template was kindly provided with permission by Component 8, Community Health Services.
 
Please click here to read the Component 4 newsletter.
 
In solidarity,
 
Mahen Ramdharry, Vice President, Health Services
Cina Opel, Health Services, Provincial Executive member



