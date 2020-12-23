Our offices will close at noon on December 24th and reopen on January 4, 2021. Staff will not be available during that time and will continue assisting members remotely when the office resumes on Jan 4. Thank you for your understanding and Happy Holidays!
BCGEU OFFICE CLOSURE (Updated Nov. 19):
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices are closed starting Nov 20 and staff are working remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until January 2021 at the earliest. We recommend that you email the appropriate office if you require assistance.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.

All BCGEU Component 4 members - Health Services Newsletter - BCGEU
Published on December 23, 2020
It's hard to believe it's been over 9 months since COVID-19 arrived and turned our world upside down.
Almost every day, the pandemic creates new challenges and questions for BCGEU members in Component 4, and our Component Executive wants to make sure you receive timely information and updates. To that end, we've put together a newsletter with the latest information to help you deal with workload concerns, COVID-19 stress, your health and safety rights, and more.
Thanks to Clare Audet (405) and Eleine Gordon (408), for their work on the newsletter. The template was kindly provided with permission by Component 8, Community Health Services.