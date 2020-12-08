The bargaining committee met again last week to finalize our proposals to present to the Employer when we meet for bargaining. We are looking forward to presenting our changes, updates, and ideas for the new collective agreement.

We would like to give you the opportunity to voice either any concerns you may have or any new thoughts you've had about what you'd like to see in your collective agreement. You can complete this survey by January 17, 2021 to have your say on the priorities for bargaining. Please complete this survey even if you already filled out a paper survey. If you would rather fill out a paper survey again, you can get one from your bargaining committee.

We will be meeting with your Employer in January to open bargaining and are looking forward to getting under way.

Thank you for your patience and for providing valuable input into your new agreement.

In solidarity,

Tony Jillings, Bargaining Committee Chair

Roseanne Parsons, Bargaining Committee Member

Bonny Swanson, Bargaining Committee Member

Sheila Matthen – Staff Representative, Negotiations



