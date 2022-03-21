This email is to notify you that the temporary vehicle allowance (mileage) increase for Community Health Workers, as per my email on April 4, 2022, has been extended for an additional 60 days.

As the lead union for the CBA, we consented to this temporary increase due to high fuel prices. The temporarily increased rates have been effective since March 18, 2022. As per review by Health Authorities and HEABC, the extension will be effective May 18, 2022 for an additional 60 days.

To reiterate, this temporary and extended increase is not an entitlement of the collective agreement and therefore may be terminated by employers. We do have bargaining proposals to address these rates and are hopeful long-term increases can be secured.

For all those workers that are not receiving the temporary increase, we have encouraged employers to increase rates for all workers.

In Solidarity,

Scott De Long – VP Component 8







