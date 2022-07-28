Click here to find info on COVID-19

All BCGEU Health Science Professionals Members in Local 402 - Health Science Professionals Sectoral Council update - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on August 22, 2022

The following person has been elected from local 402 to sit as a delegate on the Health Science Professionals Sectoral Council:

  • 402 – Marcela Mrnka

 
Congratulations to Marcela.
 
In solidarity,
 
Michelle McAuley
Staff Representative – Negotiations


