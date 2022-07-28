BCGEU Offices
(Updated Jul 28, 2022)
:
All BCGEU offices are open. Members who wish to attend at a BCGEU office must follow BCGEU Safety Protocols which include proof of vaccination and wearing a face mask in all common areas.
- News - BC General Employees' Union
- All BCGEU Health Science Professionals Members in Local 402 - Health Science Professionals Sectoral Council update - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)
All BCGEU Health Science Professionals Members in Local 402 - Health Science Professionals Sectoral Council update - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)
Published on August 22, 2022
The following person has been elected from local 402 to sit as a delegate on the Health Science Professionals Sectoral Council:
Congratulations to Marcela.
In solidarity,
Michelle McAuley
Staff Representative – Negotiations
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.