This is a follow up bulletin from my February 11, 2022 communication. We are pleased to announce the updated results of the nominations for Local 1003 Executive:

The following positions have been acclaimed:

Chairperson: Lana Vincent

1st Vice: Catherine Doucette

2nd Vice: Vanessa Batres

Treasurer: Tarvinder Gidda

Recording Secretary: Cathy Stacey

Members at Large: Carla Nissen, Cindy Kwan & Mark Small

The following position remains vacant:

Member at Large: One vacancy

Although the nomination period is now over, we are accepting nominations for the remaining vacant Member at Large position. Enclosed is a nomination form.

In solidarity,

Rajveen Shergill

Staff Representative



