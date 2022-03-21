This is a follow up bulletin from my February 11, 2022 communication. We are pleased to announce the updated results of the nominations for Local 1003 Executive:
The following positions have been acclaimed:
Chairperson: Lana Vincent
1st Vice: Catherine Doucette
2nd Vice: Vanessa Batres
Treasurer: Tarvinder Gidda
Recording Secretary: Cathy Stacey
Members at Large: Carla Nissen, Cindy Kwan & Mark Small
The following position remains vacant:
Member at Large: One vacancy
Although the nomination period is now over, we are accepting nominations for the remaining vacant Member at Large position. Enclosed is a nomination form.
In solidarity,
Rajveen Shergill
Staff Representative
