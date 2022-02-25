Click here to find info on COVID-19

All BCGEU Local 1003 Members - Local 1003 Executive Nominations - Local 1003 Executive Nominations - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on March 14, 2022

We have received the following nomination for vacancies on your Local Executive:

 Recording Secretary: Caterine Stacey

The nomination period for the Recording Secretary position will now re-open for a further three days to allow additional candidates to be nominated. Enclosed is a nomination form.

 

In solidarity

Rajveen Shergill
Staff Representative

 

Download PDF of notice here
Download PDF nomination form