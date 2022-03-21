The BCGEU is holding an election for the Mainroad East Kootenay (SA-11) Bargaining Committee (3 plus 1 Alternate) TODAY , Monday, May 9th .

The candidates are:

Rob Bishop

Travis Sandberg

Warren Eckman

Tate Walker

Jim Jarrett

Lawrence Whyte

Joe Pendry

Wayne Wright

A BCGEU Representative will have ballots available at the following worksites, during the following times ONLY – please note this is a short voting window:

Cranbrook Yard (Darren Mauthe) – Monday, May 9th 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Sparwood Yard (Fran Burgon) – Monday, May 9th 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Fairmont Yard (Sarah Maglio) – Monday, May 9th 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. OR

BCGEU East Kootenay Area office - Monday, May 9th 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

PLEASE NOTE: Ballots will only be available TODAY, at these locations and during these times.

HOWEVER – Members not able to attend one of the above locations, may submit a PROXY VOTE by email to: [email protected] – these MUST be received no later than:

3:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, 2022





Once the election is complete, a bulletin will be sent advising members of the new bargaining committee members. Any questions should be referred to the area office (250-426-5459).



Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF Lawrence Whyte Bio





