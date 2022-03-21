The BCGEU is holding an election for the Mainroad East Kootenay (SA-11) Bargaining Committee (3 plus 1 Alternate) TODAY, Monday, May 9th.
The candidates are:
- Rob Bishop
- Travis Sandberg
- Warren Eckman
- Tate Walker
- Jim Jarrett
- Lawrence Whyte
- Joe Pendry
- Wayne Wright
A BCGEU Representative will have ballots available at the following worksites, during the following times ONLY – please note this is a short voting window:
Cranbrook Yard (Darren Mauthe) – Monday, May 9th 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Sparwood Yard (Fran Burgon) – Monday, May 9th 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Fairmont Yard (Sarah Maglio) – Monday, May 9th 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. OR
BCGEU East Kootenay Area office - Monday, May 9th 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
PLEASE NOTE: Ballots will only be available TODAY, at these locations and during these times.
HOWEVER – Members not able to attend one of the above locations, may submit a PROXY VOTE by email to: [email protected] – these MUST be received no later than:
3:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Once the election is complete, a bulletin will be sent advising members of the new bargaining committee members. Any questions should be referred to the area office (250-426-5459).
