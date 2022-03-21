The time is fast approaching for Administrative Professionals Day and we are looking for ways for us to celebrate.

This year's Administrative Professionals Day falls on April 27th.

During the pandemic, we have had to be creative in the ways that we celebrate the valuable work that is performed by you and other members of our local. This year, our component is providing funding for events/celebrations/recognition to be held in your office.

If you have an idea on how to celebrate in your office and how these funds could be used, please contact your worksite steward or [email protected] for instructions on how to access the funds. Each office will have a budget depending on the number of members at the worksite so please make efforts to coordinate for one request per worksite.

If you have any questions, please email [email protected].

We are looking forward to celebrating our day in our way.

In solidarity

DJ Pohl

Local Chairperson

Kevin Hagglund

Staff Representative



