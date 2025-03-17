Thank you to everyone who submitted a nomination form for an executive position on Local 1204.



The following positions have been acclaimed:

Chairperson – DJ Pohl

Recording Secretary – Ryah Chomseng

Member at Large Equity – Denise Derkson

The BCGEU will be holding elections for the following Local 1204 Executive positions below starting on Monday, March 10, 2025 at 9am and closing on April 9, 2025 at 5pm. Candidate statements are attached for those candidates who provided them.(Names are listed in randomized order):

Voting shall be conducted via E-Vote :



The vote will take place electronically through a program called Simply Voting and will be open from Monday, March 10, 2025 at 9am until Wednesday, April 9, 2025 at 5pm. You will receive an email to your home email the morning of March 10 with your voter ID and password. Please write down your password as you can not change it. Once logged in you will see the option to vote for 1st Vice Chairperson, 2nd Vice Chairperson, 3rd Vice Chairperson, and Member at Large. Once you vote, you will see a page to confirm your selection. Once you have confirmed your selection, you will have voted.



The votes are encrypted and stored in a secure database that we do not have access to until the voting ends. The are also stored anonymously and we cannot connect how you voted to your name. We only know that you voted. If you have not received your ballot by noon on March 17th, please contact the [email protected] to request a ballot. Sometimes the email falls into your junk email box, so please make sure to look there as well.



E-Voting ends on April 9, 2025, at 5:00 p.m.



Once the election is complete, a bulletin will be sent out advising all Local 1204 members of the newly elected Local 1204 Executive.



Any questions should be referred to the area office by email at [email protected] (please put Local 1204 elections in the subject line) or by phone at 604-882-0111.



In Solidarity,



Kevin Hagglund

Staff Representative





