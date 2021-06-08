Click here to find info on COVID-19

  2. All BCGEU Local 1204 Members - Local 1204 Executive Positions Election Results - BCGEU

Published on June 08, 2021

Nominations for the Local 1204 by-election is now closed. The nominees below have been acclaimed to the following positions on the local executive:

  • Recording Secretary – Sarina Holden
  • Member-at-Large – Connie Figueroa
  • Member-at-Large (Youth Worker) – Sukhmani Deol

Please join me in congratulating Sukhmani, Connie and Sarina.
 
Thank you to all who participated in the process
 
 
DJ Pohl, Local Chairperson
[email protected]

Download PDF of notice here



