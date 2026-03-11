To: All BCGEU Local 1305-11 members at Lii Michif Otipemisiwak Family and Community Services Society
Re: We're coming to your workplace on Thursday at 2 pm!
On Thursday, March 12th at 2 pm we're going to be doing some work site visits at Lii Michif Otipemisiwak in the Gathering Room to ensure members stay up to date with our union and provide members with some treats!
We will be there to answer questions and make sure that you understand your rights and to help you with:
- Meeting your new Component Executive for the Indigenous Sector
- Signing your membership card
- Getting access to the MyBCGEU online membership portal
- Making sure your union board is up to date
- Recruiting more Stewards and Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Reps
Please note that this is not a union meeting and must not interfere with the operations of your workplace. If you have any questions please reach out to your Local Chair and Component Vice-President Sharon Campbell.
In solidarity,
Sharon Campbell, Vice-President, Indigenous Sector – Component 13
Kathleen Mann, Staff Representative
