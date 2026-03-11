To: All BCGEU Local 1305-11 members at Lii Michif Otipemisiwak Family and Community Services Society

Re: We're coming to your workplace on Thursday at 2 pm!



On Thursday, March 12th at 2 pm we're going to be doing some work site visits at Lii Michif Otipemisiwak in the Gathering Room to ensure members stay up to date with our union and provide members with some treats!



We will be there to answer questions and make sure that you understand your rights and to help you with:

Meeting your new Component Executive for the Indigenous Sector

Signing your membership card

Getting access to the MyBCGEU online membership portal

Making sure your union board is up to date

Recruiting more Stewards and Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Reps



Please note that this is not a union meeting and must not interfere with the operations of your workplace. If you have any questions please reach out to your Local Chair and Component Vice-President Sharon Campbell.



In solidarity,



Sharon Campbell, Vice-President, Indigenous Sector – Component 13

Kathleen Mann, Staff Representative



P.S. Stay up to date on union news by signing into BCGEU's Member Portal. Access it with your login at

https://my.bcgeu.ca/ or, if you haven't logged in before, you can sign up for an account here:

https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup.





