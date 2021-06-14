Click here to find info on COVID-19

All BCGEU Local 1703 Members - Elections Results for Local 1703 Executive - BCGEU

Published on June 14, 2021

The election for 2nd Vice Chair Person (1) and the Member-at-large (1) positions has now closed and the ballots have been counted. The results are:  

 

2nd Vice Chair Person                                                                Member-at-Large

Doug Worden                                                                               Nigel Keenan

 

Local 1703:

 

  • Chairperson                                                                         Dave MacDonald
  • 1st Vice – Chairperson                                                          Megan Washington
  • 2nd Vice – Chairperson                                                         Doug Worden
  • Recording Secretary                                                             Trevor Bodill
  • Member- at-Large                                                                Hayman Sung
  • Member- at-Large                                                                Rick Raymond
  • Member- at-Large                                                                Brent Amano
  • Member- at-Large                                                                Nigel Keenan
  • Young Worker 1 position                                                       vacant
  • Equity 1 position                                                                    vacant
  • BIPOC (black, Indigenous and People of Color)                    Floria Bol
  • BIPOC (black, Indigenous and People of Color) 1 position     vacant

 

In solidarity,

 

David MacDonald
Component Vice President and Local Chair

Kim Howse
Staff Representative assigned to Local 1703


