All BCGEU Local 1703 Members at Canada BC Business Services Society (Small Business BC) - Local 1703 Steward Elections - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on August 17, 2022

I am pleased to announce that Angela Sham has been acclaimed to a steward position at Small Business BC located at 550 – 555 West 12th Avenue, Vancouver.

 
Please join me in welcoming Angela as your new steward.
 

In solidarity
 
Jennifer Arnold
Staff Representative

