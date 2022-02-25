Click here to find info on COVID-19

All BCGEU Local 1707 Members - Local Executive Election Results - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on March 01, 2022

We are pleased to announce the results of the Elections for the Local 1707 Executive:
 
GAYLE FUGALA – LOCAL 1707 CHAIRPERSON
 
The following positions remain vacant:

  • 1st Vice-Chairperson
  • 2nd Vice-Chairperson
  • Treasurer
  • Recording Secretary
  • Member at Large (2 positions one can be a young worker representative)

If you wish to be nominated for any of the above positions, please have the attached nomination form completed and return to the Okanagan Area Office.
 
 
 
In solidarity
Amelia Peterson, Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here


