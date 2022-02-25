We are pleased to announce the results of the Elections for the Local 1707 Executive:



GAYLE FUGALA – LOCAL 1707 CHAIRPERSON



The following positions remain vacant:

1 st Vice-Chairperson

Vice-Chairperson 2 nd Vice-Chairperson

Vice-Chairperson Treasurer

Recording Secretary

Member at Large (2 positions one can be a young worker representative)

If you wish to be nominated for any of the above positions, please have the attached nomination form completed and return to the Okanagan Area Office.







In solidarity

Amelia Peterson, Staff Representative



UWU/MoveUP