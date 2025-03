We are pleased to announce the results of the Elections for the Local 1707 Executive:

Position Successful Candidate Chairperson Gayle Furgala First Vice Chairperson David Schweigert Second Vice Chairperson vacant Recording Secretary vacant Member at Large vacant Member at Large vacant Member at Large - Indigenous Worker vacant Member at Large - Equity Worker vacant Member at Large - Young Worker vacant

Pursuant to PE Policy D-8 "Conducting Local Elections":

7. Where no nomination is received for an office, nominations will be considered to remain open, but by-elections should not occur until all appeals are exhausted. During the three-year term, if a member in good standing submits a nomination for a vacant position, the local executive will be notified and a bulletin will be sent to the local advising of the nomination. Nominations will remain open for a further three days to allow for additional candidates to be nominated.

Appeals

41. A candidate may appeal the election results to their component vice president within 10 days after results are published in the member bulletin. If the election under appeal is in the component vice president's local, the appeal should be made to the president who may designate an investigator. Within 10 days of receiving the component vice president's decision, a candidate may appeal to the provincial executive.

In solidarity,

Gayle Furgala, Chairperson

Brittney Janecki, Staff Representative





