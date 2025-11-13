Click here for info on Bargaining 2025

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. All BCGEU Local 2003 members - Local 2003 Executive By-election Results - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

All BCGEU Local 2003 members - Local 2003 Executive By-election Results - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on November 13, 2025

To: All BCGEU Local 2003 members

Re: Local 2003 Executive By-election Results

 

The Union is pleased to announce that the following members have been nominated and acclaimed to the vacant positions on the Local 2003 Executive.

  • Second Vice-Chairperson
    • Jackson Chinery
  • Member-at-Large (3 positions available)
    • Reece Roberts
    • Graeme Folks
    • Carl Wallace
  • Young Worker
    • Catherine Agnew

 

The three-year term for local executive positions ends in January 2027.
 
Please join us in wishing them well in their positions.
 
In Solidarity,

Adam Kral, Local 2003 First Vice Chairperson
Stacey Graham on behalf of Oliver Rohlfs, Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP