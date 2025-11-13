To: All BCGEU Local 2003 members
Re: Local 2003 Executive By-election Results
The Union is pleased to announce that the following members have been nominated and acclaimed to the vacant positions on the Local 2003 Executive.
-
Second Vice-Chairperson
- Jackson Chinery
-
Member-at-Large (3 positions available)
- Reece Roberts
- Graeme Folks
- Carl Wallace
-
Young Worker
- Catherine Agnew
The three-year term for local executive positions ends in January 2027.
Please join us in wishing them well in their positions.
In Solidarity,
Adam Kral, Local 2003 First Vice Chairperson
Stacey Graham on behalf of Oliver Rohlfs, Staff Representative
