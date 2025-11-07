To: All BCGEU Local 2003 Members

Re: Nomination for Local Executive – Second Vice-Chairperson, Member-at-Large and Young Worker on Local 2003 Executive

The Union has received a nomination each for the vacant positions on the Local 2003 Executive. The successful candidates will serve for the remainder of the current term. As these are vacant positions, we have opened nominations as per the D-8 policy. Please be advised that nominations are now open for 3 days.

Nominations are now open for the following positions on the local executive:

Second Vice-Chairperson

Member-at-Large (3 positions available)

Young Worker



Nominations for the above noted Local 2003 positions will remain open until 5 p.m. on Monday, November 10, 2025. A nomination form is attached.

Should there be an election for the positions, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the Lower Mainland Area Office within one business day of the close of nominations.

Nomination forms must be returned to the BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office via regular mail, fax, email, or in person by 5:00 pm Monday, November 10, 2025:

BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office - #130 - 2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver, BC V5M 0C4

Fax: 604-215-1410 | Email: [email protected]



Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is attached.





In solidarity,



Adam Kral, Local 2003 First Vice-Chairperson

Stacey Graham on behalf of Oliver Rohlfs, Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download Nomination form here

Download Local Executive Roles and Responsibilities

