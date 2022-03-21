Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on April 01, 2022

 

We are pleased to announce the results of the Elections for the Local 2004 Executive:

Pursuant to PE Policy D-8 (8), nominations will remain open for the three (3) vacant positions for Member at Large.

Congratulations to all of our successful candidates and thank you to everyone who took part in this process.

In solidarity

 

Andii Stephens
A/Staff Representative

 

Download PDF of notice here

 