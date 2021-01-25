Nominations are now open for the following vacant positions on the Local 303 Executive:

Recording Secretary – (1 position)

Member at Large – Community Living (1 position)

Member at Large – General Services (1 position)

Member at Large – Independent Agreements (1 position)

Member at Large – Sunshine Coast (1 position)

Member at Large – Equity Worker Representative – (1 position)

The terms of office will be for the remainder of the 2017-2021 term.

Roles and Responsibilities

Recording Secretary: assists local chairperson with responsibilities outlined above; with the chair, sets meeting dates and develops agendas; is responsible for all meeting notices and minutes; reports all correspondence at local meetings; and maintains files; receives written reports of committees.

Member-at-Large: assigned to tasks, committees and projects as required by chair; may represent specific groups of members within a Local and can bring their perspective to the local executive meetings.

Equity Worker Representative: represents the interests of equity workers on the local executive; liaises with equity workers who are members of the local and encourages participation in the BCGEU equity network; assists the local chairperson and table officers with duties; may chair committees as assigned by the local.

Nomination forms must be received in the Lower Mainland Area Office by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, February 15, 2021. Nomination forms may be submitted to the Area Office by fax or email.

BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office

Fax: 604-215-1410

Email: area03@bcgeu.ca Attention: Kay Sinclair, Staff Representative

If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8½ x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received within one business day of the close of nominations.



Download nomination form here

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP