Thank you to everyone who submitted a nomination form for an executive position on Local 304.



The following positions have been acclaimed:





3rd Vice Chairperson Equity – Shabina Jaha-Chaudhary

Recording Secretary – Andrea Voss

Member at Large Equity – Stanley Yogoro

Member at Large Indigenous – Jordan Donnelly



The BCGEU will be holding elections for the following Local 304 Executive positions below starting on Wednesday, March 12, 2025 at 9am and closing on April 11, 2025 at 5pm. Candidate statements are attached for those candidates who provided them.(Names are listed in randomized order):



Chairperson: 1st Vice Chairperson : Tamara Peterson (bio)

Jessica Daigneault

Risha Ramsurab Sharon Hollingsworth (bio)

Toby Mustill 2nd Vice Chaiperon: Member at Large – Young Worker : Jessica Daigneault Carla Campagna (bio)

Sharon Hollingsworth (bio)

Andrew Stahl Alexandra Vucko

Andrew Stahl Member at Large: Member at Large Con't: Amir Afzali (bio)

Alexandra Vucko

Corina Botehlo

Justin O'Donnell (bio)

Sanjay Jagra

Taryn Day (bio)

Toby Mustill

Catherine Ohlsson

Tammy Lewis (bio) Sharon Hollingsworth (bio)

Jessica Daigneault

Megan Cullins (bio)

Siddharth Kumar

Jalal Arasi (bio)

Andrew Stahl

Shirley Ram

Sabina Braidwood



Voting shall be conducted via E-Vote :



The vote will take place electronically through a program called Simply Voting and will be open from Wednesday, March 12, 2025 at 9am until Friday, April 11, 2025 at 5pm. You will receive an email to your home email the morning of March 12 with your voter ID and password. Please write down your password as you can not change it. Once logged in you will see the option to vote for Chairperson, 1st Vice Chairperson, 2nd Vice Chairperson, Member at Large, and Member at Large – Young Worker. Once you vote, you will see a page to confirm your selection. Once you have confirmed your selection, you will have voted.



The votes are encrypted and stored in a secure database that we do not have access to until the voting ends. The are also stored anonymously and we cannot connect how you voted to your name. We only know that you voted. If you have not received your ballot by noon on March 19th, please contact the [email protected] to request a ballot. Sometimes the email falls into your junk email box, so please make sure to look there as well.



E-Voting ends on April 11, 2025, at 5:00 p.m.





Once the election is complete, a bulletin will be sent out advising all Local 304 members of the newly elected Local 304 Executive.



Any questions should be referred to the area office by email at [email protected] (please put Local 404 elections in the subject line) or by phone at 604-882-0111.



In solidarity,





Charmaine Roesler

Staff Representative





Download PDF of bulletin here









