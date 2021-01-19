We are pleased to announce that a tentative Collective Agreement has been reached with your employer. We will be having a virtual Town hall meeting via Microsoft Teams on Friday, January 22, 2021 at 5:30 pm and at 7:30 pm to discuss the package and answer any questions that you may have. Following this meeting, a confidential voting window will be available from Friday, January 22, 2021 at 7:00 pm to Sunday, January 24, 2021 by 5:00 pm.

An information package and Microsoft Teams Invite will be emailed to you on Thursday, January 21, 2021 to allow time to review the proposed settlement.

If you are unable to attend the meeting or vote virtually, a computer and paper ballots will be available inside the Magnolia Room at the worksite during the times listed above. Please see Joe Teixeira, Bargaining Committee Member for more information.

Please contact your Bargaining Committee Members, if you have any questions.

In solidarity,

Angela Mahlmann

Staff Representative - Negotiations



UWU/MoveUP