Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices are closed starting Nov 20 and staff are working remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. We recommend that you email the appropriate office if you require assistance.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
BCGEU OFFICE CLOSURE (Updated Jan 11):
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices are closed starting Nov 20 and staff are working remotely to assist members.
Click here to read more.
Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. We recommend that you email the appropriate office if you require assistance.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
All BCGEU Local 401 Members at Well Being Services (WOV) Ltd. (The Wellesley of Victoria) - Ratification Meeting - BCGEU
All BCGEU Local 401 Members at Well Being Services (WOV) Ltd. (The Wellesley of Victoria) - Ratification Meeting - BCGEU
Published on January 19, 2021
We are pleased to announce that a tentative Collective Agreement has been reached with your employer. We will be having a virtual Town hall meeting via Microsoft Teams on Friday, January 22, 2021 at 5:30 pm and at 7:30 pm to discuss the package and answer any questions that you may have. Following this meeting, a confidential voting window will be available from Friday, January 22, 2021 at 7:00 pm to Sunday, January 24, 2021 by 5:00 pm.
An information package and Microsoft Teams Invite will be emailed to you on Thursday, January 21, 2021 to allow time to review the proposed settlement.
If you are unable to attend the meeting or vote virtually, a computer and paper ballots will be available inside the Magnolia Room at the worksite during the times listed above. Please see Joe Teixeira, Bargaining Committee Member for more information.
Please contact your Bargaining Committee Members, if you have any questions.