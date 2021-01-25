TYPE OF MEETING: LOCAL MEETING

LOCAL:403

DATE: February 23, 2021

TIME:5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

PLACE: Virtual via ZOOM

RE: BCGEU 51st Triennial Constitutional Convention Nomination & Election of Delegates and Alternates Call for Resolutions for the 2021 BCGEU Constitutional Convention



The BCGEU 51st Triennial Constitutional Convention will be taking place from Wednesday, June 9, 2021 to Saturday, June 12, 2021. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the BCGEU will be holding a hybrid convention with most delegates attending convention virtually. Additional delegates may be able to attend convention in person, if public health orders and restrictions permit.

The Constitutional Convention is where BCGEU members elect the President, Treasurer, and the four Executive Vice-Presidents and determine what the mandate of YOUR Union will be over the next three years.



To attend Convention, you must be elected as a delegate (or alternate) of your Local. Local 403 is entitled to 12 delegates and 2 alternates. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, election of all delegates and alternates will be done by electronic voting.

Nominations are now open for delegates (and alternates) to Convention.

To participate in the election of the delegates for your local, you must register by visiting the following link: Click here. By registering, you will be able to receive an electronic ballot if an election is required. You may register to participate in the election using this link until 3:00 p.m. on February 26, 2021. A non-work email address is required to ensure you receive your ballot (many employer email systems have firewalls which will prevent an electronic ballot from reaching your Inbox).



If you would like to attend convention as a delegate or alternate, you must complete the attached nomination form and return it via email to Jacqueline.McGuire@bcgeu.ca. Nominations will close at the local meeting on February 23, 2021 which starts at 5:00 PM.



Your nomination form must include any bio you would like added to the ballot in the event that there is an election (max. 350 words plus one photo). No late bios will be accepted.



If you would like to attend the Local Meeting on February 23, 2021 you must pre-register by visiting the following link: Click here. Registration for the Local Meeting is required so that you receive the Zoom link for the meeting, which will be sent three business days prior to the meeting and again the day of the meeting.

Call for Resolutions close at the local meeting on February 23, 2021. Resolution form attached



In solidarity



Mahen Ramdharry Jacqueline (Jackie) McGuire

Local 403 Chair Staff Representative





