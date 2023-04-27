Mask usage in BCGEU buildings
(Updated Apr 27, 2023)
:
Effective immediately, we are making a change to our building protocols regarding mask usage in our buildings.
Mask use is now optional in our buildings, including in common areas and meeting rooms.
Staff and visitors to BCGEU buildings may, of course, continue to use masks and other layers of protection based on their own comfort and risk factors. We ask that we respect others and wear masks if requested in groups.
Please be reminded that no one should attend BCGEU buildings if they have active cold or flu-like symptoms.
All BCGEU Local 403 Members at LJ Christmas Manor Burquitlam Senior Living - M2M Visit on November 8, 2023 - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)
Published on October 19, 2023
Do you have questions about the Union? Members of your Local Executive are hosting a drop-in session and would like to hear from you!
Members of your Local 403 Executive will be doing a Member-to-Member drop-in at your worksite. This is an opportunity for you to meet your Local 403 Executive and share any questions or concerns you may have regarding topics such as: workplace issues, and occupational health and safety.
