Published on October 19, 2023

Do you have questions about the Union?
Members of your Local Executive are hosting a drop-in session and
would like to hear from you!

 
Members of your Local 403 Executive will be doing a Member-to-Member drop-in at your worksite. This is an opportunity for you to meet your Local 403 Executive and share any questions or concerns you may have regarding topics such as: workplace issues, and occupational health and safety.
 

  • Date:                November 8, 2023
     
  • Time:               1:00 pm
     
  • Location:         LJ Christmas Manor - 560 Austin Ave, Coquitlam, BC V3K 3M9

 
 
In Solidarity,
 
Mahen Ramdharry, Local 403 Chairperson and Component 4 Vice President
Andrea Johnson, Local 403 Second Vice-Chairperson
Katie Gravestock, Staff Representative


