Do you have questions about the Union?

Members of your Local Executive are hosting a drop-in session and

would like to hear from you!



Members of your Local 403 Executive will be doing a Member-to-Member drop-in at your worksite. This is an opportunity for you to meet your Local 403 Executive and share any questions or concerns you may have regarding topics such as: workplace issues, and occupational health and safety.



Date: November 8, 2023



Time: 1:00 pm



Location: LJ Christmas Manor - 560 Austin Ave, Coquitlam, BC V3K 3M9





In Solidarity,



Mahen Ramdharry, Local 403 Chairperson and Component 4 Vice President

Andrea Johnson, Local 403 Second Vice-Chairperson

Katie Gravestock, Staff Representative





UWU/MoveUP