Thank you to everyone who submitted a nomination form for an executive position on Local 404.



The following positions have been acclaimed:



2nd Vice Chairperson – Penny Hinchberger

Recording Secretary – Erlinda Bailio

Member at Large – Youth – April Serrano



The BCGEU will be holding elections for the following Local 404 Executive positions below starting on Thursday, March 6, 2025 at 9am and closing on Saturday, April 5, 2025 at 5pm. Candidate statements are attached for those candidates who provided them.(Names are listed in randomized order):



The following position(s) may be acclaimed depending on the outcome of the election.

Treasurer: Member at Large: Prabhjot Bhaghar Prabhjot Bhaghar, Binny Sivia, Arlyn Mariano, Almera Galvez, Tim Little



Voting shall be conducted via E-Vote or Paper Ballot :

YOU MAY ONLY VOTE ONCE PER POSITION. IF YOU VOTE MORE THAN ONCE, THE ELECTRONIC BALLOT WILL BE THE BALLOT COUNTED.



Electronic Voting:

All active 404 members will receive an electronic ballot.



The vote will take place electronically through a program called Simply Voting and will be open from Thursday, March 6, 2025 at 9am until Saturday, April 5, 2025 at 5pm. You will receive an email to your home email the morning of March 6 with your voter ID and password. Please write down your password as you can not change it. Once logged in you will see the option to vote for Chairperson and 1st Vice Chairperson. Once you vote, you will see a page to confirm your selection. Once you have confirmed your selection, you will have voted.



The votes are encrypted and stored in a secure database that we do not have access to until the voting ends. The are also stored anonymously and we cannot connect how you voted to your name. We only know that you voted. If you have not received your ballot by noon on March 13, please contact the [email protected] to request a ballot. Sometimes the email falls into your junk email box, so please make sure to look there as well.



Paper Voting:

Ballots will be available at the Fraser Valley Area Office, 8555 198A Street, Langley from March 7th until April 4th Monday-Friday 8:30am-5:00pm



In addition, stewards may request paper ballots from the Fraser Valley Area office to conduct votes at their worksite if needed as long as they are not a candidate in the local election. Ballot packages must be requested by March 13th in order to get it to your office in time. Completed vote packages MUST be received at the area office no later than 5pm on Friday, April 4.



For those worksite without a steward, a balloting committee member will assist in identifying someone on the worksite to administer the vote.



Once the election is complete, a bulletin will be sent out advising all Local 404 members of the newly elected Local 404 Executive.



Any questions should be referred to the area office by email at [email protected] (please put Local 404 elections in the subject line) or by phone at 604-882-0111.





In Solidarity,





Kelly Hadden

Staff Representative





Download a PDF of this notice





