To: All BCGEU Local 404 Members

Re: Elections for Local 404 Executive – Member at Large



Thank you to everyone who submitted a nomination form for the Member at Large positions in 404.



The BCGEU will be holding elections for the Local 404 Member at Large Executive position starting on Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 9am and closing on March 12, 2026 at 5pm. Candidate statements are attached for those candidates who provided them.(Names are listed in randomized order):



Member at Large

Fatim Dewji – bio attached

Pooja Kumar

Voting shall be conducted via E-Vote :

The vote will take place electronically through a program called Simply Voting and will be open from Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 9am until Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 5pm. You will receive an email to your home email the morning of February 26 with your voter ID and password. Please write down your password as you can not change it. Once logged in you will see the option to vote for Member at Large. Once you vote, you will see a page to confirm your selection. Once you have confirmed your selection, you will have voted.



The votes are encrypted and stored in a secure database that we do not have access to until the voting ends. They are also stored anonymously and we cannot connect how you voted to your name. We only know that you voted. If you have not received your ballot by noon on March 2 please contact the [email protected] to request a ballot. Sometimes the email falls into your junk email box, so please make sure to look there as well.



E-Voting ends on March 12, 2026, at 5:00 p.m.



Once the election is complete, a bulletin will be sent out advising all Local 404 members of the newly elected Local 404 Executive position.



Any questions should be referred to the area office by email at [email protected] (please put Local 404 elections in the subject line) or by phone at 604-882-0111.



In Solidarity,



Anthony Davies



Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download Fatim Dewji's Bio here