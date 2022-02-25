As previously announced in our February 9th bulletin, all positions on the Local 503 Executive were acclaimed, with the exception of the Member-at-Large. The following candidates are running for this position:

Member-at-Large :

Kian Gray

Ravi Ramdharry

Kellen Tiveron

Megan Cawood



By now, your worksite should have received an information package containing ballots. Your steward or store contact would have made these available to you in order for you to vote at your worksite.

You may also vote at the Lower Mainland Area Office. *Please note that Members who attend the office, are required to wear a mask*

Ballots are due back to the BCGEU Lower Mainland Area office no later than: 5:00 p.m. Friday, March 11, 2022 . If you have not received a ballot, or you have any questions, please contact the area office.

Once the election is complete, a bulletin will be sent advising members of the new local 503 executive.



Download L503_FYI_Reminder_Local_Election_2022.pdf





