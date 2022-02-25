The balloting process of the Local 503 election closed on March 11, 2022.

In accordance with the Provincial Executive Policy Reference Manual, Policy D‑8, the count will be conducted a minimum of three business days following the close of balloting to ensure all ballots are received:

Such a count will be conducted a minimum of three business days following the close of balloting to insure ballots mailed prior to the balloting deadline are received, and can be counted.



As such, the Local Area Balloting Committee will conduct the count on Friday, March 18th.

Candidates will be advised of the results following the count, and a bulletin will be sent out to all Local 503 members soon after.

Your Union would like to thank everyone for their participation and interest in the local elections. Your activism is greatly appreciated!

In solidarity

Kusam Doal, Local 503 Chairperson

Brittney Buss, Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here





