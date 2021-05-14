Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on May 14, 2021

Please be advised that the following member has been acclaimed to the Local 603 Executive:

  • Member-at-Large: Vicky Lo

Vicky will sit on the Local 603 executive as a Member at Large for the remainder of the 3 year term.
 
Congratulations to Vicky! We thank you and all Local 603 Executive members for your dedication to Component 6 and your local membership.


In solidarity,
 
 
 
Jennifer Arnold
Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here



