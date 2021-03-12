Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on March 12, 2021

Please be advised that the following member has been elected to the Local 603 Executive:

Treasurer:    Tatiana Feka

Tatiana is a member working at NTT Data BCU.

Congratulations to Tatiana in their new role in the Local 603 Executive.

We thank you and continuing Local 603 executive members for your dedication to Component 6 and your Local membership.

In solidarity

Anne Dodington
Staff Representative


