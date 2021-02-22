Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. BCGEU News
  2. All BCGEU local 603 members - Nomination for Local Exexutive - BCGEU

All BCGEU local 603 members - Nomination for Local Exexutive - BCGEU

Published on February 22, 2021

Nominations are now open for the following positions on the local executive:

 

  • Treasurer – one (1) position 

 

The term is the remaining months until local elections. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is available from your area office. 
The deadline for nominations is: Monday, March 8, 2021 at 5:00 pm.

If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.

Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.

Download nomination form here
Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP