Published on May 14, 2021

Please be advised that the following member has been acclaimed as a Steward:

  • Michael Stepanov

Should you have any questions or concerns at your worksite, please contact the above noted Steward at [email protected]. If a Steward is unsure of the answer to your question or concern, they will call the Union on your behalf and speak to the Staff Representative for clarification.
 
Congratulations to Michael!
 
In solidarity,
 
 
Jennifer Arnold
Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP