Nominations are open for the following positions on the local executive:

1 st Vice Chairperson

Vice Chairperson Member-at-Large

Successful applicants will hold their positions for the remainder of the existing term, which is set to end in early 2022. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is available from your area office.

The deadline for nominations is: January 22, 2021

If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8½ x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.

Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.



Download nomination form here

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP