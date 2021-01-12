Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices are closed starting Nov 20 and staff are working remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. We recommend that you email the appropriate office if you require assistance.
BCGEU OFFICE CLOSURE (Updated Jan 11):
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices are closed starting Nov 20 and staff are working remotely to assist members.
Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. We recommend that you email the appropriate office if you require assistance.
All BCGEU Local 607 members - Nomination for Local Executive – Interim Elections - BCGEU
Published on January 12, 2021
Nominations are open for the following positions on the local executive:
1st Vice Chairperson
Member-at-Large
Successful applicants will hold their positions for the remainder of the existing term, which is set to end in early 2022. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is available from your area office.
The deadline for nominations is: January 22, 2021
If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8½ x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.
Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.