This is a reminder that there are just a couple days left to vote in the Local 703 Election! You have until 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9 to cast your vote.

How do I vote?

Voting is conducted via E-Vote. On February 23, 2022, you received an email from Scytl Credential Delivery System which contained your voting credentials (your member ID), as well as instructions of how to cast your vote. The E-Vote is a two-step process.

Please follow the instructions carefully.





I want to vote but didn't receive my ballot:

If you have not seen an email from [email protected] or [email protected] in your Inbox, please check your Junk/Spam folder. If you have provided your work email address as your primary email contact – you will need to check your work email and spam folder.

If you still cannot find the credentials email, you must email [email protected] to provide your current email address, and request a ballot prior to the end of the voting period .

E-Voting ends on March 9, 2022 at 5:00 p.m.

Candidates:

Please click on the following link to see the candidate statements on the BCGEU website: https://www.bcgeu.ca/local_703_election_2022

(Names are listed in randomized order):

Once the election is complete, a bulletin will be sent advising members of the new local 703 executive.

Any questions should be referred to the area office by email at [email protected] or by phone at 604-215-1499.

Download PDF of notice here



