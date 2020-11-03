 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
Published on November 03, 2020

***PLEASE POST ON UNION BOARD*** 

This notice is to advise all BCGEU members at RainCity Housing & Support Society that the following people are the current shop stewards for your worksite:

  • Beshele Caron
  • Urs Dring
  • Heather Guthrie
  • Hanzl
  • Sean Harper
  • Odette Henwood
  • Tyler Hubscher
  • Courtney Kelly
  • Kimberly Luscombe
  • Shannon Nickel
  • Kevin Ramsay
  • Justin Sutherland
  • Meagan Taylor
  • Coral Watson
  • Randy Whitman

If you have any questions regarding workplace issues or your collective agreement, please feel free to contact any of the above noted stewards.

If you require contact information for a steward, call the BCGEU at 604-215-1499.

 

In solidarity

 

Nicki Pearson
Staff Representative


