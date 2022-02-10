We are pleased to announce the results of the elections for the Local 804 Executive. The following members were acclaimed:

Chairperson: MJ Colquhoun

1st Vice Chairperson: Shelley Einarson

Treasurer: Vacant

Member at Large: Paula Potter

(Drug and Alcohol Worksites)

Member at Large: Vacant

(Mental Health Group Homes)

Member at Large – Home Support (1): Vacant

Member at Large – Home Support (2): Vacant

Member at Large – Equity Member: Parm Deol

Member at Large - Young Worker: Vacant



Congratulations to the Executive!

In solidarity,

MJ Colquhoun, Chairperson

Romeena Sidhu, Staff Representative

