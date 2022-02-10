We are pleased to announce the results of the elections for the Local 804 Executive. The following members were acclaimed:
Chairperson: MJ Colquhoun
1st Vice Chairperson: Shelley Einarson
Treasurer: Vacant
Member at Large: Paula Potter
(Drug and Alcohol Worksites)
Member at Large: Vacant
(Mental Health Group Homes)
Member at Large – Home Support (1): Vacant
Member at Large – Home Support (2): Vacant
Member at Large – Equity Member: Parm Deol
Member at Large - Young Worker: Vacant
Congratulations to the Executive!
In solidarity,
MJ Colquhoun, Chairperson
Romeena Sidhu, Staff Representative
Do you like this post?
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.