Published on February 24, 2022

We are pleased to announce the results of the elections for the Local 804 Executive. The following members were acclaimed:

Chairperson:     MJ Colquhoun
1st Vice Chairperson:     Shelley Einarson
Treasurer:     Vacant
Member at Large:     Paula Potter
(Drug and Alcohol Worksites)
Member at Large:     Vacant
(Mental Health Group Homes)
Member at Large – Home Support (1):     Vacant
Member at Large – Home Support (2):     Vacant
Member at Large – Equity Member:          Parm Deol
Member at Large - Young Worker:            Vacant

Congratulations to the Executive!

 

In solidarity,

MJ Colquhoun, Chairperson
Romeena Sidhu, Staff Representative

