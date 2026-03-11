To: All BCGEU Local 810 Members

Re: Nominations for Local Executive



Nominations are now open for the following position on the local executive:

Chairperson

The term is for the remainder of the three years. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is available from your area office.



The deadline for nominations is: March 18, 2026

If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.



Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.

Area office address: 10147-100 Ave, Fort St John

Phone: 250-785-6185 Fax: 1-800-667-0788

Email: [email protected]



Download PDF of notice here

Download Nomination form here

Download Roles and Responsibilities here