The 2026/27 B.C. Budget is a test.

It's a test of whether this government will lead during a storm with calm, responsible governance - or pass the cost of economic uncertainty onto working families.

Let's be clear: the deficit must be addressed responsibly, but the path forward cannot come at the expense of the public services and workers that keep British Columbia running.

Working people did not create today's economic pressures. Global instability, inflation, and government revenue decisions did. Cutting public services now would only make life more expensive for families and weaken our province's economic foundation.

Public Services Are What Make the Economy Work

Healthcare. Education. Child care. Public safety. Public services.

These services allow our members to go to work, businesses to operate, and communities to thrive. They lower household costs and create stability in uncertain times.

Weakening them doesn't solve a deficit - it shifts costs directly onto working families.

When public services shrink:

Parents lose access to affordable child care.

Healthcare wait times grow.

Education supports erode.

Costs rise for families already struggling with housing, food, and transportation.

You cannot build a productive economy on a crumbling public foundation.

This Is About Revenue - Not Austerity

This is not simply a spending problem. It's a revenue problem.

Government decisions, including eliminating revenue sources without a replacement plan, and years of not getting fair value for our resources, have significantly contributed to the deficit. That's a policy choice.

The real question isn't whether we can afford public services. It's whether government is willing to put in place a sustainable revenue plan to protect the services people depend on. Cuts alone are not a responsible economic strategy.

Child Care: It's time to deliver

This government campaigned on universal, quality child care, fee caps, and professional compensation for the workers who care for our children. In the years since, we have fallen behind other provinces in delivering on that promise.

Across B.C., families can't find affordable quality child care. Parents - disproportionately women - are being forced out of the workforce because spaces aren't available. Early childhood educators' compensation remains a problem for workers and for retaining these skilled providers.

Child care isn't a luxury. It's economic infrastructure.

If parents can't work, the economy doesn't work.

If child care workers can't afford to stay in the sector, the system collapses.

A budget for working families must include:

Real progress toward universal child care

Affordable, capped fees

Fair wages and respect for child care workers

Our Members Are Not the Problem - We Are the Solution

When government talks about reducing the size of the public service, they are talking about cutting jobs.

In a time of economic strain, cutting public sector workers doesn't strengthen the economy - it weakens it.

BCGEU members deliver the services that make affordability possible. We are healthcare workers, child care workers, administrative professionals, frontline staff, and public safety workers. We are part of the economic engine of this province.

A budget for working families protects the services that keep costs down and communities strong.

TAKE ACTION: Tell the Premier to Fix Child Care

The government needs to hear directly from working people.

If you believe child care must be affordable, accessible, quality and properly funded - now is the time to speak up.

Join our partners in the $10/day child care coalition and send an email to Premier David Eby today and demand a real plan for universal quality child care.

Tell him:

Families can't afford higher child care costs.

Parents shouldn't be forced out of the workforce.

Child care workers deserve professional wages.

A budget for working families must protect and expand childcare.

👉 [Click here to send your email now]

When working people speak together, government listens.

Let's make sure it's a budget that works for working families.

In solidarity,



Paul Finch,

President, BCGEU





UWU/MoveUP