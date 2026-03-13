Apply now: NUPGE Scholarships 2026



Dear Members,



Applications are now open for the nine National Union of Public and General Employees (NUPGE) scholarships of $2,500.

These scholarships are offered to a child or grandchild (including a foster child or foster grandchild) or a legal ward of a current or retired member of a NUPGE component or component affiliate. Because BCGEU is a member of NUPGE, you and your family may be eligible to apply. With the exception of the Young Worker Scholarship, applicants must be planning to enter their first year of full or part-time public, post-secondary education in the coming year.

Applicants for the Young Workers Scholarship do not have to be entering their first year of studies but must be under the age of 35 as of the scholarship deadline.

Each scholarship winner will be determined based on a 750-1,000-word essay. Marks are allocated for content, presentation, and adherence to the essay topic. Find more details here.

The deadline for applications is July 15, 2026, at 5 p.m. EDT/2 p.m. PDT.

If you have any questions, please contact National Representative Deborah Duffy via email at [email protected].

In solidarity,

Paul Finch, BCGEU President





UWU/MoveUP