It is with sadness that we share an update from the Tumbler Ridge Secondary School shooting. We are grieving the profound loss of one of our union members, Shannda Aviugana-Durand, whose life was taken in this terrible event. We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, coworkers, and all those whose lives she touched. Out of respect for her family, we will share further information when appropriate. We are in coordination with our members in the region and the employers in an ongoing response.

We know this news will be difficult. Grief affects everyone differently, and no one should face it alone. Support resources are available for members who need them, and we encourage anyone who is struggling to reach out to available support services. Your union is here for you.

Please take a moment to honour the memory of Shannda, check in on one another, offer support where you can, and keep the Tumbler Ridge community in your thoughts.

Information about opportunities to commemorate Shannda and support the family will be shared as they are available.

If you or someone you know is struggling, please know there is confidential help available. Here are just a few resources:

310 Mental Health Support at 310‑6789 for emotional support, information, and local resources

at 310‑6789 for emotional support, information, and local resources 9‑8‑8 Suicide Crisis Helpline (call or text) for anyone experiencing thoughts of suicide or worried about someone else

(call or text) for anyone experiencing thoughts of suicide or worried about someone else Kid’s Help Phone , available by texting CONNECT to 686868

, available by texting CONNECT to 686868 KUU‑US Crisis Response Service at 1‑800‑588‑8717 for culturally aware support for Indigenous peoples

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP