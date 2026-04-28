Every year on April 28, the Day of Mourning is recognized by people across Canada and around the world to remember those who have been injured, become ill or tragically died in needless workplace incidents.

In 2025, 185 people in B.C. died due to work. This is the number of deaths reported to WorkSafeBC as of March 25, 2026. As of January 31, 2026, 138 of these were accepted claims for work-related deaths. These included 2 young workers (between 15 and 24 years of age at time of death), 79 resulting from occupational disease, and 59 resulting from a traumatic injury.

The impact of these workers' deaths – of the commitment they made to the people of B.C. and the heartbreaking sacrifice they and their families and communities have endured – is significant and unforgettable. I invite you to observe a moment of silence for them, and for all workers who were injured, made sick or killed because of something that happened at work. If you are able, consider attending a ceremony in your community today - see the list at https://dayofmourning.bc.ca/

All workers should return home healthy at the end of their shift. The Day of Mourning is an important opportunity to reiterate this. Workplace incidents are preventable and everyone in B.C. – including employers, unions, workers, individuals and WorkSafeBC – has a role to play in workplace health and safety. The effort is shared, but each party has specific responsibilities given their authority and accountabilities:

Employers have a responsibility to create and maintain safe and healthy workplaces by following safety legislation, regulations, and applicable policies. This includes taking care to identify hazards, reduce risks, and address unsafe conditions and practices when they arise. Ultimately, employers are responsible to the people who come to work each day and the families who depend on their safe return home.

Workers have the responsibility of following established policies and procedures, speaking up about hazards, reporting unsafe conditions observed or heard about, and sharing ideas for improvement with supervisors or through Joint Occupational Health and Safety Committees (JOHSCs).

Remember: As a worker, you have the right to refuse or report unsafe work to your supervisor or manager and your Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) committee – this is written in law, outlined in the Workers Compensation Action Regulation Section 3.12. You can review the procedure to follow when refusing unsafe work here.

Regardless of your role, you can help prevent injury, illness and death from occurring in your workplace. Together, we will continue our collective, uncompromising fight for better, stronger regulations and practices and, ultimately, safer workplaces for all.



In solidarity,

Paul Finch, BCGEU President





UWU/MoveUP