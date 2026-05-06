Hello Members,
The BCGEU is inviting proposals from Indigenous members of the union, as well as their children and dependents, for the design of a logo for the Provincial Executive Indigenous Advisory Committee.
If you are interested in this opportunity, please reply to this email to confirm your interest.
PurposeWe are seeking an original logo that reflects the relationship between the union and its indigenous members, and the shared values that guide that relationship, including respect, solidarity, inclusion, dignity, justice, and reconciliation.
BackgroundThe union wishes to commission a design for a logo that can be used in union spaces, events, gatherings, publications, and other approved materials. The design should be meaningful, visually strong, and suitable for reproduction in both physical and digital formats.
The intent is to create a respectful symbol that reflects both the union and its Indigenous members, while recognizing the values and commitments the union seeks to uphold.
The budget for this project is up to $5,000.00.
ObjectiveThe objective of this request is to identify an Indigenous member, their child or dependent who is an artist or designer to develop a logo concept that:
- Express the union's commitment to meaningful inclusion and respect for Indigenous members
- Reflect values such as solidarity, accountability, justice, cultural respect, and shared belonging
- Be appropriate for ceremonial, representative, educational, and public-facing use
Scope of WorkThe successful proponent will:
- Develop and original logo concept and provide a visual rationale
- Provide draft options and concepts for review
- Incorporate feedback from the union through an agreed revision process
- Deliver final files suitable for print, digital use, and flag production
- Transfer or license final usage rights as agreed
Design ConsiderationsProposals shall demonstrate:
- Respectful engagement with Indigenous symbolism, meaning, and cultural considerations
- Clear explanation of colours, shapes, and imagery used in the design
- Visual balance between representing the union and Indigenous members in a way that is thoughtful
- Practical suitability for scaling, visibility, and flag production
- Originality, avoiding copying or use of protected cultural imagery without authorization
DeliverablesThe successful proponent will provide:
- Final logo files in high-resolution and editable formats
- A written explanation of the symbolism and design choices
- Colour specifications and production guidance (if applicable)
- Any alternate versions needed for print, digital, or accessibility purposes
Project Completion: No later than June 15, 2026. The logo must be ready for publication before June 21, 2026. This timeline is important and must be met.
Proposal Submission RequirementsYour proposal should include:
- A short statement of interest and understanding of the project purpose and values
- Relevant experience and/or portfolio samples
- Your design approach and how you will incorporate feedback
- Cost and timeline
Evaluation CriteriaSubmissions will be evaluated based on:
- Understanding of the project purpose and values
- Strength and relevance of previous work
- Quality and clarity of the proposed approach
- Cultural respectfulness and design rationale
- Cost
Submission Instructions
- Submission Deadline: Friday, May 22, 2026.
- Please submit your proposal by email to Keith Cameron at [email protected]
Reserved Rights
BCGEU reserves the right to accept or reject any proposal, request further information, or not proceed with the project. The union also reserves the right to negotiate scope, deliverables, timeline, and budget with the preferred proponent.
If you have any questions, feel free to reach out.
Thank you for your interest – we look forward to seeing your ideas.
Keith Cameron
Campaigns and Communications/Indigenous Liaison
UWU/MoveUP
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