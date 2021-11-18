All BCGEU Members at AgeCare - Bargaining Bulletin #1: Negotiations Underway - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)
All BCGEU Members at AgeCare - Bargaining Bulletin #1: Negotiations Underway - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)
Published on November 26, 2021
This week your bargaining committee began negotiations with the employer to renew the collective agreement. The parties exchanged proposals on November 24th and signed off on several housekeeping proposals on November 25th. Additional bargaining dates are set for December 2nd and 15th and January 11th, 14th and 26th.
We will provide further updates as negotiations progress. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact a member of your bargaining committee.
In solidarity,
Tina Campbell, Bargaining Committee Chair Heather de Lange, Bargaining Committee Member Colleen Sarrazin, Bargaining Committee Member Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations
