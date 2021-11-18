Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on November 26, 2021

This week your bargaining committee began negotiations with the employer to renew the collective agreement. The parties exchanged proposals on November 24th and signed off on several housekeeping proposals on November 25th. Additional bargaining dates are set for December 2nd and 15th and January 11th, 14th and 26th.
 
We will provide further updates as negotiations progress. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact a member of your bargaining committee.

In solidarity,
 
Tina Campbell, Bargaining Committee Chair
Heather de Lange, Bargaining Committee Member
Colleen Sarrazin, Bargaining Committee Member
Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations

